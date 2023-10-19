Guarding Your Digital Fort: Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs Join us as our experts shed light on straightforward, non-technical measures that entrepreneurs can adopt to fortify their digital domains.
Originally aired Oct 19, 2023
In today's digital age, safeguarding your business's online presence is as crucial as protecting its physical assets. With the surge in cyber threats, even small businesses and solo entrepreneurs are at risk.
But what if you don't have an IT team at your disposal? No problem. Moderated by Entrepreneur's Terry Rice, he'll be joined by Dell experts Cory Freeman, Product Marketing Manager, and Amy Price, Product Marketing Team Lead. This webinar will shed light on straightforward, non-technical measures that entrepreneurs can adopt to fortify their digital domains.
Key Takeaways:
- Understanding Cyber Threats: Grasp the primary threats that target entrepreneurs, so you're aware of what you're up against.
- Non-Techy Solutions: Discover easy-to-implement, non-technical strategies that can vastly improve your cybersecurity stance.
- Protecting Your Reputation: Learn why a cyber-incident can be detrimental to your online reputation and steps to prevent it.
- Contingency Planning: Delve into creating a simple action plan for when things go awry, ensuring business continuity and resilience.
