Learn how to cultivate a money mindset that can help you maximize your revenue, optimize your time, and avoid burnout.

Are you unintentionally suppressing your revenue potential? You’ll be shocked at how much of your success isn’t based on your talent or ambition. Instead, it often comes down to your mindset, your beliefs that shape how you make sense of the world and yourself. Your mindset sets the foundation for how much you’ll charge, the opportunities you’ll pursue, and how you’ll demand more of yourself and those you partner with. So, is your mindset around money holding you back or unlocking your wealth potential? During this event you’ll learn how to cultivate a money mindset that can help you maximize your revenue, optimize your time, and avoid burnout.

You will learn how to:

Identify and avoid the most common financial pitfalls faced by entrepreneurs Increase your rates and revenue without working around the clock

Gain the confidence and guidance to pitch bigger clients and projects

Create a profit multiplier for your business without reinventing the wheel

Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice is presented by Comcast Business. With Comcast Business it's not just possible, it's happening. Comcast Business - Powering Possibilities. Learn more at https://business.comcast.com