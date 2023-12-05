Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →

Originally aired Dec 05, 2023

How often have you had a great idea and thought, I should do that, and then you don't? To make it worse, you then see someone else do it successfully. Now you're beating yourself up and frustrated at what could have been.

Clinton Sparks has seen many great ideas never take off. But what Clinton does differently is he learned how to capitalize on his good ideas, and now he joins us on December 5th at 3:00 PM ET for a special webinar where he will talk about:

Taking Action Over Claiming Ideas

Three Steps to Transform Ideas into Brands

The Value of Recognizing Resources

Overcoming Self-Doubt and Excuses

You've probably seen or used a product influenced by Clinton and his ability to put ideas to work. He's worked with global icons like Eminem, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Diddy, and even launched the career of mega-platinum DJ Snake. In addition, he's partnered with industry giants, including Ciroc, Build-a-Bear, Sirius, Red Bull, Faze Clan, MLB, NFL, and many others.

What's even more exciting is that Clinton is joining the Entrepreneur+ roster. Combining his decades of industry knowledge with his ability to spot trends before they happen, Clinton will create actionable content to help subscribers. Regardless of whether you are a CEO, college student, or aspiring entrepreneur — Clinton wants to give you an edge to help elevate you professionally. You can read his first article here.

About the Speaker:

Clinton is a renowned entertainment mogul, author, speaker, entrepreneur, visionary brand builder, creative executive, and leading-edge innovator when it comes to integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing with an outstanding track record of success, and background managing multiple products from ideation to market launch.

He is also a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer, songwriter and DJ responsible for over 75 million records sold.