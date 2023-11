In our digitally interconnected world, cybersecurity is as crucial as ever, and employees are on the frontline of this ongoing battle. Empower your staff with the knowledge and tools they need to identify and thwart cyber threats. This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice and special guest Steve Wallstedt is presented by Comcast Business. With Comcast Business it's not just possible, it's happening. Comcast Business - Powering Possibilities. Learn more here