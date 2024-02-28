Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.

Top finance leaders are facing a pain point that many other organizational leaders don't understand. Companies want someone who is strategic and who can be a strategic business partner, but they also want someone to keep all of the numbers in line and trending in the right direction. Essentially, two full-time jobs in one.`

While those in finance know that their job is multi-faceted–that it's not enough to just know the numbers inside and out and it's not enough to just contribute to strategy–there are some strategies to keep these top minds from getting burnt out. All across small- and mid-size businesses, the best CFOs are leading their businesses in a number of categories, and are contributing across multiple areas. And this can be done in more strategic and efficient ways.

We'll dive deep on this and so much more in our upcoming webinar, The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. In this webinar, Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, Chief Experience Officer at Render, as she has a conversation Tom Kelly, the Senior Director Product Marketing/Management for the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, about 10 key ways financial professionals can realign their strengths and improve their job performance while being more strategic with their roles.

Attendees of this free webinar will learn: