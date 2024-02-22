Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!

Join Launi King in this transformative conversation as she details her journey from corporate success at Mattel and Disney to starting her own inventive accessories company Claspees. Discover why she decided to leave her prominent job and how she was able to build the company of her dreams with a focus on diversity and providing opportunities for underrepresented voices.

As a Black female inventor, Launi will shed light on the creative and business aspects of her career, and why she encourages everyone with a vision to have the courage to chase their dreams. If you are looking for great advice and high-energy inspiration, this webinar is not to be missed!

Explore key topics, including:

Diversity-Driven Entrepreneurship: Why integrating diversity into your company leads to top-level recruitment and economic empowerment.

Tapping Into Creativity: How to look for and recognize great ideas.

Empowering Communities: Explore money-making opportunities for underrepresented individuals.

Authentic Leadership: Learn from Launi King's mistakes and wins, and embrace authenticity in leadership.

About the Speaker:

Launi King has been a globally recognized design executive for more than 20 years. As the founder and CEO of Creative Play, King developed a think tank specializing in creating new, innovative, and commercially viable products. Creative Play distinguishes itself by its uniqueness in product and brand development, giving it a competitive edge across the retail landscape.

King is recognized as one of the top Creative and Product Design Executives in licensing and entertainment, having created global attention-grabbing products in categories such as Toys, Games, Sporting Goods, Home, Apparel, and Accessories.

King was most recently the Executive Director of Global Creative, Product, Development, and Brand Merchandising for Disney. She has successfully set the strategic direction and led cross-functional, performance-driven teams in creating global product lines for multi-billion-dollar organizations, including Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox, Mattel, National Geographic, ESPN, and Motown Animation.