Learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace and get the same customers coming back with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw. As the new Vice President of the Association of African American Vintners, Chrishon is making strides to support the future of Black wine entrepreneurs and make wine more inclusive.
Livestream Details:
Date: February 20th
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch and Stream: YouTube, LinkedIn & Twitter
About the Speaker:
Love Cork Screw is a woman-owned, Black-owned, Chicago-based wine company combining a unique selection of premium red, white and sparkling wines with a mission to make a change in the wine industry.
Founder Chrishon Lampley is passionate about creating an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all – wine novices and connoisseurs alike. Her brand stands out to a diverse community by incorporating fun, easy to read labels, affordable prices, quality wine and a relatable social media presence. “It’s more than just wine, it’s a whole mood.”
As the new Vice President of the Association of African American Vintners, Chrishon is making strides to support the future of Black wine entrepreneurs and make wine more inclusive.
