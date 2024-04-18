Learn from experts how to best position your business to be the most agile and able to cope with changing market conditions.

Advances in technology have enabled businesses of all sizes to become more competitive in their processes. Cloud computing and automation in particular have transformed the way financial teams manage their day-to-day operations, and savvy accounting practitioners are slowly shifting away from the report-to-record (R2R) model and into continuous accounting.

Continuous accounting allows for real-time transparency into a business's financial data and enables visibility across the organization so that you don't have to wait until the monthly close to adjust and adapt. This agility provides organizations with a leading edge as they face changing environmental and economic conditions.

Making the shift, however, can often be a challenge. Fortunately, we have the insights to help. Join us for a free webinar, Why Your Business Should Practice Continuous Accounting: How CFOs Can Make the Switch, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, Chief Experience Officer at Render and Entrepreneur author, will lead a conversation with Rebeca Bichachi, a Product Marketing Specialist at NetSuite. As a 10-year CPA, Bichachi understands the challenges financial leaders face making the transition from R2R to Continuous accounting, and has helped businesses in multiple industries navigate this chasm.

Together they'll discuss: