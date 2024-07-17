Hear from CFO Leadership Council founder and president Jack McCullough for tactical lessons from some of the world's best CFOs.

From building skills on storytelling and data analysis, to introducing concepts around artificial intelligence, CFOs and other financial leaders are adding to an already long list of growing responsibilities. All-star CFOs are meeting these challenges head on—using strategic thinking, continuous learning, ethical leadership, and cross-functional collaboration to excel day to day.

To learn more about these strategies, join us for a free webinar, How Top Financial Leaders Excel in Business Amid Increasing Responsibilities, produced by Oracle NetSuite. Ranga Bodla, NetSuite's VP of Field Engagement and Marketing will lead a dynamic discussion with Jack McCullough, Founder and President of the CFO Leadership Council.

In this webinar, McCullough will round up "the greatest hits" for success when it comes to being a top CFO. He'll also discuss what he's learned since the initial release of his book on secrets from top CFOs, how aspiring and veteran CFOs can look for new approaches to their role, and tactical lessons from some of the world's best CFOs.

Attendees of this webinar will: