Join us for our webinar with Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the Lazy Girl Jobs movement. She'll share her best strategies for accelerating your earnings and getting the raise or promotion you deserve.
Register now for our upcoming livestream to gain insights on topics including:
How to maximize your time and money in the workplace
Leveraging pay transparency to get more money
What to do if you feel undervalued and underpaid
Strategies for getting a raise through job hopping
About the Speaker:
Gabrielle, as the visionary CEO and content creator behind Anti Work Girlboss, leads a social revolution reshaping the future workplace landscape. Her pioneering concept of the "lazy girl job" has captivated millions monthly, offering both relatable content and career inspiration. Her areas of expertise extend across work-life balance, branding for Gen Z employees, and forward-thinking perspectives on the future of work. Esteemed platforms like NPR, BBC, and TEDx have recognized her innovative contributions, inviting her to speak on her insights. Gabrielle's groundbreaking ideas have also been spotlighted in over 10,000 global publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and 60 Minutes Australia, underscoring her influential role in redefining career norms.

