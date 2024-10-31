Watch on Demand: This Business Owner Provides Insights into Successful Expansion Strategies Learn how to approach expansion, common pitfalls owners should avoid, tips for success, and the crucial role restaurant technology plays.
What’s on the mind of every restaurant owner these days? One word – expansion.
From scaling up business offerings to opening new locations, goals around growth have been on the rise. Nearly half of Square Future of Restaurants survey respondents said they want to expand “substantially” over the next year, which is roughly a 10% increase from the year prior.
While dreams of expansion are certainly top of mind, so are the hurdles: understanding new customers preferences, marketing new revenue streams successfully, and managing inventory, just to name a few. In this webinar, we chat with Christopher Tompkins, founder and owner of Broad Street Oyster Co., about their experience growing to six locations. The conversation centers around how to approach expansion, common pitfalls owners should avoid, tips for success, and the crucial role restaurant technology plays.
What’s on the agenda
- Key indicators you’re ready to expand and things to consider as you evaluate growth
- Creative ways to think about expansion
- Ways that you can use technology and automation to set your expansion up for success right from the start, whether it’s a new revenue stream or a new location
Upcoming Webinar
Watch on Demand: This Business Owner Provides Insights into Successful Expansion Strategies
Learn how to approach expansion, common pitfalls owners should avoid, tips for success, and the crucial role restaurant technology plays.
Beyond KPIs: How Finance Leaders Can Tell the Story of Profitability
Join us for this free webinar to learn how data combined with storytelling can help power financial stability and smart growth for years to come.
The Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!
Franchise Expo South
Meet 200+ franchise brands interested in expanding in the Southeast region and attend our conference program covering franchising basics to the latest trends.
Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO.
Join us for this free webinar and learn what's necessary as you discover if an IPO is the right path for your business.