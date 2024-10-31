What’s on the mind of every restaurant owner these days? One word – expansion.

From scaling up business offerings to opening new locations, goals around growth have been on the rise. Nearly half of Square Future of Restaurants survey respondents said they want to expand “substantially” over the next year, which is roughly a 10% increase from the year prior.

While dreams of expansion are certainly top of mind, so are the hurdles: understanding new customers preferences, marketing new revenue streams successfully, and managing inventory, just to name a few. In this webinar, we chat with Christopher Tompkins, founder and owner of Broad Street Oyster Co., about their experience growing to six locations. The conversation centers around how to approach expansion, common pitfalls owners should avoid, tips for success, and the crucial role restaurant technology plays.

What’s on the agenda