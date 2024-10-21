Strategies to Navigate the Talent Shortage: 5 Secrets for Ultra-Efficient CFOs Join us for this free webinar to learn the ways financial leaders are retaining top talent while optimizing the effectiveness of your team's output and productivity.
If you're a finance leader, you're likely feeling the pain. It's taking longer to fill positions on your team than it used to—if you're able to fill them at all. The talent shortage means that those who are applying don't have the requisite skills to do the job. That means you're wearing more proverbial hats in your role than ever before.
As a CFO and financial leader, your job is multifaceted. That job now includes finding even more ways to increase efficiency in your team and generate higher output.
How is this done? By making sure your team is operating at peak efficiency.
We'll discuss the ways CFOs can unlock efficiency on their teams and organizations in our upcoming webinar, Strategies to Navigate the Talent Shortage: 5 Secrets for Ultra-Efficient CFOs, produced by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Financial leadership expert Tom Kelly, the Senior Director Product Marketing/Management for Oracle NetSuite's Global Business Unit will be interviewed by business author and consultant Dr. Jill Schiefelbein.
Attendees of this webinar will learn how to:
- Rate the efficiencies of your processes.
- Add technologies that will make an impact.
- Understand the metrics that matter on your team.
- Evaluate the effectiveness of your team's output and productivity.
- Build simpler, more profitable businesses by scaling sustainably.
- Place the right emphasis on engagement to retain talent.
Strategies to Navigate the Talent Shortage: 5 Secrets for Ultra-Efficient CFOs
Join us for this free webinar to learn the ways financial leaders are retaining top talent while optimizing the effectiveness of your team's output and productivity.
