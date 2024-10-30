Did you know family offices currently have approximately $10 trillion in assets? Join our webinar on 10/30 at 2pm ET to learn how you can connect with family offices to grow your business. Register now!

"Family Offices currently have approximately $10 Trillion in assets." - Ron Diamond, Chairman & CEO of Diamond Wealth and Family Office World Media

Join us on October 30th at 2 pm ET to learn how to engage with Family Offices to raise funds, establish valuable connections, and expand your business.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a small business service provider, Family Office thought leader Ron Diamond and his panel of experts will provide insights and strategies to navigate this multi-trillion-dollar landscape.

Here’s what you’ll discover:

Family Office Fundamentals : Learn the key differences between the services of Single-Family and Multi-Family Offices.

Who You Need to Know : From investment managers to legal advisors, understand the roles of various professionals who collaborate within this ecosystem.

Relationship Building Blocks : Unlock strategies for building trust, aligning with Family Office values, and communicating effectively.

Avoiding Pitfalls: Get ahead by understanding common mistakes and learning how to tailor your services to the unique needs of Family Offices.

This workshop features:

Ron Diamond, Chairman & CEO of Diamond Wealth and Family Office World Media

Eric Becker, Founder & Chairman at Cresset

Pete Kadens, Chairman at Fello & Chairman at The Kadens Family Foundation

Mike Gamson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Permanent Capital Partners

Plus there will be a live Q&A — it’s your chance to get answers to your most pressing questions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insider knowledge that could elevate your career or business.

Register now to secure your spot and take the first step toward mastering the Family Office space.

About the Speakers:

Ronald Diamond is the Founder and Chairman of Diamond Wealth, where he invests alongside over 100 Family Offices, ranging in size from $250 million to $30 billion. Diamond Wealth invests in private markets such as private equity, venture capital, and real estate. Diamond chairs two TIGER 21 chapters in Chicago and leads a national Family Office Group. Earlier in his career, he founded Pinnacle Capital, a hedge fund that outperformed the S&P 500 for 10 consecutive years, and held senior roles at Bear Stearns and Drexel Burnham Lambert. He is also the Founder and CEO of Family Office World Media, a platform for Family Offices to collaborate, learn, and innovate. An active philanthropist, Diamond serves on the Leadership Circle of the Aspen Institute and other nonprofit boards. He earned an Economics degree Magna Cum Laude from Northwestern University.

Eric Becker is the Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset, a multi-family office with over $50 billion in assets under management. He also co-founded Sterling Partners, a private equity firm that raised over $5.7 billion in capital, and founded the Caretta Group and Vennpoint. Active in civic and philanthropic organizations, Eric serves on multiple boards, including Positive Coaching Alliance. He studied Economics at The University of Chicago before launching his entrepreneurial career.

Pete Kadens is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, serving as Chairman of The Kadens Family Foundation, which focuses on providing equitable access to education to combat poverty. He is also Chairman of Katalyst Capital and founder of Fello, a platform reimagining support for mental health and substance abuse. Previously, Pete co-founded and led Green Thumb Industries, a major legal cannabis company, and founded SoCore Energy, one of the largest commercial solar companies in the U.S. He also co-founded HOPE Chicago, a $1B scholarship program for underserved families, and serves on several nonprofit boards.

Mike Gamson is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Permanent Capital Ventures, an expansion-stage venture capital firm. Previously, he was CEO of Evozyne, an AI biotech company, and CEO of Relativity, a legal tech firm valued at $3.6B. He also spent 11 years at LinkedIn, overseeing global revenue growth from $10M to over $5B and helping lead its $26B acquisition by Microsoft. Mike serves on several nonprofit boards and is an active angel investor, having advised over 100 companies.