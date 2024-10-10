Best Practice Strategies for Seasonal Staffing Is your business prepared to capitalize on a busy holiday season? In our upcoming webinar, Scott Greenberg, award-winning franchise owner, will share his expertise on how to effectively recruit, onboard, and retain seasonal staff. Register now!
Join us for an insightful webinar with Scott Greenberg as he delves into the unique challenges and opportunities of managing seasonal employees. In this session, Scott will share his expertise on how to effectively recruit, onboard, and retain seasonal staff, ensuring they remain motivated throughout their tenure.
You will learn best practices for:
Creating a Positive Work Environment: Foster a collaborative and motivating workplace through clear communication and leadership.
Maximizing Efficiency: Streamline workflows and optimize resources to boost team performance.
Integrating Seasonal Workers into Your Workforce: Seamlessly onboard and manage seasonal staff to align with long-term goals.
And much more!
Whether you're preparing for a busy holiday season or a peak summer period, this webinar provides the tools and strategies to harness the full potential of your seasonal employees.
About the Speaker:
Scott Greenberg designs game-changing steps to grow businesses, build high-performing teams and create unforgettable customer experiences. For ten years Scott was a multi-unit, award-winning franchise owner with Edible Arrangements. His operation won international recognition: "Best Customer Service" and "Manager of the Year," out of more than 1000 locations worldwide. Today he's a sought-after international speaker, consultant and franchise coach, with clients that include McDonalds, Great Clips, GNC, RE/MAX, Smoothie King, Global Franchise Group and countless other companies in all 50 U.S. states and throughout the world. He's also a VIP Contributing Writer for Entrepreneur.com. Going beyond numbers and profits, Scott delves into the human-side of business to help organizations boost performance and make a memorable impact on the lives of customers and employees. Scott is the bestselling author of The Wealthy Franchisee (2020), as well as his newest book Stop the Shift Show (2024).
Upcoming Webinar
