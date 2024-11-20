How to Avoid 3 Costly and Common Marketing Mistakes Join our webinar on 11/20 with author and business coach Darcy Juarez to learn simple, budget-friendly marketing strategies that will attract clients and grow your business fast. Register now!
Join seasoned marketer, business coach, and author Darcy Juarez as she reveals the biggest marketing pitfalls that most entrepreneurs and side hustlers experience. With over 18 years of experience, Darcy has developed successful strategies that minimize these mistakes and deliver real results.
Highlights of this exclusive webinar:
Learn how to avoid the top marketing mistakes that sabotage new businesses.
Discover the secrets of Magnetic Marketing — attract clients without chasing them.
Create and run a marketing system that works within your budget.
No matter what stage of business you are in, this webinar will give you practical tips to fine-tune your messaging and hit your target audience with maximum impact. And do it without sucking up all of your time or wasting money.
Don’t miss out on learning the marketing strategies that will kickstart your business growth. Register now!
About the Speaker:
Darcy Juarez is a seasoned direct response marketer and business coach for over 18 years. She excels in guiding entrepreneurs to grow through strategic marketing asset creation. She is sought after for her Magnetic Marketing insights. She specializes in building efficient systems for attraction, conversion, and retention.
There is a right way to attract a flood of your ideal customers, clients, or patients but it can feel “daunting” and “overwhelming” with a million different parts and pieces. Darcy shares the secrets that Renegade Millionaire Marketers use to grow their businesses FAST even if they are just getting started!
