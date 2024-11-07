2024 Election Tax Special: How New Presidential Policies Will Impact Your Business Join our webinar on 11/7 to get prepared for how the winning candidate’s proposed tax laws, regulations, and economic plans will impact your business operations and financial strategy. Register now!
Join us on November 7th at 2 PM ET for an important post-election webinar led by tax experts Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen. Whether Trump or Harris wins on Election Day, policy changes are coming that will directly affect the future of small business owners.
This webinar will dive deep into the winning candidate’s proposed tax laws, regulations, and economic plans and explain their impact on your business operations and financial strategy.
Key Takeaways:
Overview of new tax policy proposals.
Strategies to adapt to potential changes in tax rates and deductions.
Insights on healthcare and regulatory policies that could influence your bottom line.
How to leverage new opportunities within the revised tax codes for business growth.
Sign up now to stay informed and prepare for what's ahead!
About the Speakers:
Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom".
Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of "The Self-Directed IRA Handbook".
