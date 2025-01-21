Join us for this free webinar and learn how to develop a business that buyers will find irresistible.

Whether you've started your business already or you're just getting started, there's a lot on your plate. Starting and growing a business requires a great idea, fundraising, market research, and finding customers, hiring, just to name a few. But here's one aspect of ownership that many entrepreneurs overlook: What it takes to build a structure to sell that business someday for maximum value.

If your business is one of your most significant assets, then it's essential to have a plan to build and grow it into something buyers will find irresistible.

Selling a business is a major milestone, and the process starts long before you list it. Learn how to design operations, enhance profitability, and strategically position your business for a successful sale—whether that's soon or years down the road.

Join us for a free webinar, Build a Business That Will Sell: From Valuations to a Successful Exit, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Join moderator and communication AI strategist Dr. Jill Schiefelbein in a conversation with seasoned business broker and serial entrepreneur Ben Shaw on what buyers look for and how to maximize your business's value.

From streamlining operations to building recurring revenue streams, this session will dive deep into strategies that make your business stand out in the market. Whether you're planning to sell or future-proof your business, this webinar is packed with actionable advice to help you succeed.

Key roadblocks that prevent entrepreneurs from selling their businesses—and how to structure yours to avoid these pitfalls.

Common red flags that make buyers hesitant and the proactive steps you can take to address them with confidence.

Overlooked opportunities to boost your company's value, including why the number 2.5 is a game-changer for your growth strategy.

Hot buttons that make your business more attractive to buyers, and how you can work those into your business strategy.

Schiefelbein and Shaw will shed light on the conversations that many entrepreneurs don't have about the valuation and selling process, leaving attendees with a solid set of next steps whether you're looking to sell your business in the next year, in the next few years, or if you want to start building with the end in mind.