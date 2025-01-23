Discover how to identify real objections versus smokescreens and learn how to transition objections into opportunities for trust and rapport.

Are objections holding you back from closing deals? Join us for an insightful webinar, How to Overcome Objections in Sales, featuring Sam Taggart, renowned author of the upcoming book Eat What You Kill, releasing on January 15th, and a leading expert in the art of selling.

In this session, Sam will break down proven techniques, including strategies like "Feel/Felt/Found" and the "8-Mile Technique," to help you confidently tackle objections and turn skeptics into satisfied customers. Discover how to identify real objections versus smokescreens and learn how to transition objections into opportunities for trust and rapport.

Key takeaways from this webinar include:

Overcome any objection with a simple, proven sales formula.

Master the art of wordsmithing and formulating powerful rebuttals to any objections.

Leverage tactical tools designed to convert more deals faster and eliminate buying friction.

Tips for maintaining control and confidence during challenging sales conversations.

Ways to reframe objections to align with the buyer’s perspective and goals.

Whether you're a seasoned sales professional or just starting out, this webinar will equip you with actionable tools to close more deals and achieve sales success.