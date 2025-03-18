Join us on 3/18 to discover how you can leverage your expertise to grow your brand, attract high-value clients, and position yourself as The Authority in your field. Register now!

As a successful entrepreneur, you have unique insights to offer but how do you turn that expertise into real, measurable growth that supports the growth of your business? You’ve worked hard to build your business—now it’s time to make your expertise work for you.

Join us for an exclusive webinar with Adam Witty, Founder & CEO of Advantage – The Authority Company, our exclusive authority-building and publishing partner, where we’ll break down how to turn your knowledge into powerful thought leadership and media opportunities, and harness the power of book authorship to drive real results. Discover how Entrepreneur Authorities and Entrepreneur Books can help you leverage content to grow your brand, attract high-value clients, and position yourself as The Authority in your field.

Key Takeaways:

✅ The secret to positioning yourself as an industry authority and turning that influence into revenue

✅ Why a published book can become your #1 marketing tool

✅ How to transform media coverage into leads, sales, and business opportunities

✅ How Entrepreneur Authorities can accelerate your personal brand growth and connect you with a global audience

✅ How Entrepreneur Books can create a personalized, comprehensive personal brand strategy to support greater credibility and reach through authorship

✅ Real-world success stories of entrepreneurs who have used media features to fuel their businesses

Put your experience to best use. Register now and take the next step toward leveraging your expertise for long-term success!

About the Speaker:

Adam Witty is the Founder and CEO of Forbes Books, the book publishing brand of Forbes Media, publisher of Forbes Magazine. What began in the spare bedroom of his home is now one of the most respected independent business book publishers in the world with 2,000+ authors in 44 U.S. states and 14 countries. Founded in 2005, Advantage Media publishes under namesake Advantage Books and provides public relations, podcast, digital media, and serialized content services to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders. In 2016 Advantage and Forbes partnered to create Forbes Books.