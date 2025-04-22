In this free webinar, we'll unlock the secret to personalization at scale with AI and data-driven insights.

In today's digital-first world, automation has become the backbone of customer engagement. But let's face it—automation alone isn't enough. Customers crave experiences that feel personal, thoughtful, and genuinely human. That's where data-driven automation comes in, transforming customer interactions from robotic transactions into meaningful conversations.

Customers no longer tolerate generic interactions. They expect brands to know them, anticipate their needs, and engage them in ways that feel authentic (whether it's through email, chatbots, or real-time support). But how do you achieve this without overwhelming your team or sacrificing efficiency?

Join us for an exclusive webinar, Humanize Automation: How Customer Data Can Transform Customer Experiences, produced by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. We'll explore how businesses can use AI and customer data to create hyper-personalized experiences at scale—without losing the human touch.

The discussion will be led by generative AI-researcher and Chief Experience Officer of Render, Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, with a focus on helping business leaders and entrepreneurs understand how to leverage data to the benefit of their customers.

