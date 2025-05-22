Learn these simple AI-powered tactics to supercharge your business.

Join us as we explore the transformative power of AI through three critical lenses: Automation, Generative & Agentic AI, and Data-Driven Predictive Insights. Our expert speaker, Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, will guide you through actionable strategies to supercharge your sales, marketing, and operations.

Key Takeaways:

Automation Use Cases & Action Items Discover how AI can automate routine tasks, freeing up resources for strategic growth.

Implement immediate solutions to streamline your operations and enhance efficiency. Generative AI/Agentic AI Use Cases & Action Items Learn how to leverage AI for creative problem-solving and intelligent decision-making.

Explore hands-on examples of AI-driven innovation in marketing and sales. Data-Driven AI Predictive Insights Use Cases & Action Items Master the art of using AI to analyze data and predict future trends.

Develop a roadmap to integrate predictive analytics into your business strategy.

Don't miss this opportunity to transform your business with AI.