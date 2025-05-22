How to Use AI to Save Money and Boost Sales Learn these simple AI-powered tactics to supercharge your business.
Join us as we explore the transformative power of AI through three critical lenses: Automation, Generative & Agentic AI, and Data-Driven Predictive Insights. Our expert speaker, Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, will guide you through actionable strategies to supercharge your sales, marketing, and operations.
Key Takeaways:
- Automation Use Cases & Action Items
- Discover how AI can automate routine tasks, freeing up resources for strategic growth.
- Implement immediate solutions to streamline your operations and enhance efficiency.
- Generative AI/Agentic AI Use Cases & Action Items
- Learn how to leverage AI for creative problem-solving and intelligent decision-making.
- Explore hands-on examples of AI-driven innovation in marketing and sales.
- Data-Driven AI Predictive Insights Use Cases & Action Items
- Master the art of using AI to analyze data and predict future trends.
- Develop a roadmap to integrate predictive analytics into your business strategy.
Don't miss this opportunity to transform your business with AI.
