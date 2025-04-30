Join Nilofer Vahora, CMO of amika, on April 30th for an exclusive session on leveraging cost-effective marketing strategies that deliver big results without breaking the bank. Register now!

What You'll Learn:

Build a Powerful Influencer Community on a Budget: Discover how to identify and partner with nano and micro-influencers who deliver authentic engagement at a fraction of the cost of celebrity endorsements.

Create Engaging, Conversion-Driven Content: Learn how to leverage trends while maintaining brand authenticity, and discover techniques for fostering community engagement through strategic comment responses.

Transform Your Physical Space into a Content Creation Hub: Convert your existing locations (office, store, salon) into powerful brand experience centers that attract creators and loyal customers.

About the Speaker:

Nilofer Vahora’s expertise spans a diverse portfolio of beauty and fashion brands, with a special focus on digital-first strategies and consumer-centric growth. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Milk Makeup, where her innovative brand-building initiatives helped the brand achieve global recognition as a clean beauty pioneer. Her leadership was instrumental in transforming Milk Makeup into a digital-first, cult-favorite brand, leveraging disruptive campaigns and a bold, creative marketing approach. Prior to her role at Milk Makeup, Vahora held senior leadership positions at Shiseido and Rebecca Minkoff, where she successfully launched category-defining products and implemented creative marketing strategies that elevated brand equity and expanded market share.

As CMO of amika, Vahora will oversee all marketing functions, with a focus on amplifying the brand’s unique identity and connection with consumers. Her appointment reflects amika’s commitment to bold, visionary leadership as the brand continues to grow its influence in the beauty industry.