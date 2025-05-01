Join us May 1 for a high-impact workshop and discover how you can turn simple ideas into scroll-stopping videos that connect with your audience and grow your brand.

Want to create social videos that actually connect with your audience and grow your brand?

Join us Wednesday, May 1 at 2:00 PM ET for a high-impact workshop, brought to you by Entrepreneur Launchpad, with Brad Gage, Director of Video Studio at Entrepreneur Media and executive producer of Elevator Pitch. Brad will guide you through the exact steps he uses to turn simple ideas into scroll-stopping videos.

This session will walk you through the key steps to creating results-driven content—from storytelling structure to production tips to platform-specific best practices. Whether you're promoting a business or building a personal brand, you'll get the tools and strategies to start posting with confidence.

Register now and you’ll learn how to:

Boil down your brand into two clear, memorable sentences

Replicate styles and hooks from top creators

Make sure your videos look and sound great (even with basic gear)

Write scripts that start strong and keep people watching

Overcome the fear of posting—and why being brave is the biggest unlock

If you’re ready to start creating stories that elevate your brand, this is the webinar for you. Save your spot now!



About the Speaker:

Brad Gage is a New York-based video producer and the current director of Entrepreneur Studio. He is executive producer of Entrepreneur's flagship show "Elevator Pitch" and oversees all of the company's video production - from TikToks to TV.