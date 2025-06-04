CRM Mastery Workshop: Actionable Strategies to Accelerate Your Business Growth Join renowned business expert Gene Marks for an action-packed workshop that will transform how you leverage CRM to drive business growth.
In this exclusive webinar, Gene will share proven strategies that his most successful clients are implementing to build value and grow their companies. Drawing from his experience speaking at over 70 events annually and writing for publications like Forbes, The Hill, and Entrepreneur, Gene delivers content that is both engaging and immediately actionable.
What You'll Learn:
- The 3 keys for CRM success that top-performing companies are implementing now
- 5 critical reports your CRM should generate to drive strategic decision-making
- How to use workflows to automate your CRM processes and save valuable time
- Practical methods to ensure your data is complete, accurate and clean
- Key add-ons that are most popular with successful CRM users
Upcoming Webinar
Watch On Demand: Running a Restaurant is No Joke
Comedian Eric Wareheim learns what it takes to run a restaurant — not just how food is made, but how profits are made.
CRM Mastery Workshop: Actionable Strategies to Accelerate Your Business Growth
Join renowned business expert Gene Marks for an action-packed workshop that will transform how you leverage CRM to drive business growth.
How to Use AI to Save Money and Boost Sales
Learn these simple AI-powered tactics to supercharge your business.
AI-Driven Finance: Powering Proactive Decisions
Join us for a free webinar and find out how finance professionals are leaning into AI to unlock smarter, faster, and better strategies.
How to Create Stories That Elevate Your Brand
Join us May 1 for a high-impact workshop and discover how you can turn simple ideas into scroll-stopping videos that connect with your audience and grow your brand.
Maximize Your Marketing Impact on a Shoestring Budget
Join Nilofer Vahora, CMO of amika, on April 30th for an exclusive session on leveraging cost-effective marketing strategies that deliver big results without breaking the bank. Register now!
Humanize Automation: How Customer Data Can Transform Customer Experiences
In this free webinar, we'll unlock the secret to personalization at scale with AI and data-driven insights.
How to Cultivate, Grow and Monetize Your Social Audience
Join us April 16th for a revenue-boosting masterclass with Anthony Delconte, Entrepreneur Media's Director of Audience Development. Discover the hidden strategies that turn casual visitors into paying customers and unlock the profit potential hiding in your existing audience!