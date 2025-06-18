Join us for a free webinar exploring a people-first approach to business with purpose, people, and profit working in sync.

What if the key to growing your business wasn't more money, but more of the right people?

Join us for a free webinar, The Currency of Community: Building Up People for Profit, presented by Encore Creative Center and Entrepreneur. The Encore Creative Center franchise model provides creative education to people of all ages in various fields including musical, visual arts, acting, film, and more.

In this bold, inspiring session, Danika Starrharrt—founder of Encore Creative Center and a powerhouse entrepreneur who built a thriving franchising company while raising her children solo—will share how community became the most valuable asset in her business journey. From a small apartment to a five-acre estate and a staff of 50+, she scaled not through shortcuts or hustle culture, but by building a business around people, not just products or profits. The Encore business model has multiplied to allow other entrepreneurs to experience similar successes in building community-based franchises in cities around the U.S.

This workshop is a must-attend for anyone who is ready to grow their business or franchise the right way, with purpose, people, and profit working in sync.

You'll learn why community is not just a feel-good word, but a true form of currency that multiplies value, creates long-term loyalty, and unlocks exponential growth. Because when you invest in the right people, they don't just show up, they bring others with them.

Attendees of this webinar will learn: