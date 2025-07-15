Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth Join us for this free webinar and learn content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.
Social media is no longer optional; it's a growth engine for modern entrepreneurs. But how do you get started? And once you're up and running, how do you maximize your time and results?
In this dynamic 60-minute webinar moderated by Entrepreneur's Business Development Expert-in-Residence Terry Rice, discover how business owners are building influence online to drive serious revenue offline. Rice will be joined by a panel of speakers who have first-hand, real-world experience building and engaging audiences over social media: Cruise Planners' Social Media Strategist Brianna Taylor, and Cruise Planners franchisees Matt and Chelsy Hoffman, and Nick Pena. You'll hear how they turned content into connection and connection into conversions. With lessons from the travel industry that translate across any business, this session is a must for anyone looking to grow their brand, audience, and bottom line through social media.
Topics we'll explore during this webinar will include:
- Discover the content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.
- Learn how to get over the fear of creating content—and why the most effective posts are often unscripted and authentic.
- Understand how regular content reinforces your brand, builds trust, and grows your audience over time.
- Learn how to move beyond likes and followers to build real relationships that generate revenue.
- See how Cruise Planners franchisees benefit from built-in marketing support, name ercognition, and access to exclusive promotions.
- Bonus: All attendees will receive a free copy of Cruise Planners' Guide to Social Media—a practical resource to help you create content that converts and scale your brand with confidence.
