Why Your Finance Team Needs an AI Strategy, Now Join us for this free webinar and learn how to build an AI-ready finance team.
The finance function is evolving fast. Whether it's streamlining close processes or spotting anomalies before they become real problems, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword. It's a real capability that businesses are expecting finance leaders to adopt.
And that expectation extends to the teams they lead.
Yet there's one big challenge: most finance departments weren't built for this shift. Talent shortages are already stretching departments thin, and many current employees lack the tools—or the training—to capitalize on what AI has to offer.
So how do you build a finance team that's not only prepared for AI but empowered by it? Find out by joining us for our free webinar, Why Your Finance Team Needs an AI Strategy, Now, powered by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.
Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, AI strategist and host of the Humanize Automation podcast, will moderate a conversation with Rebeca Bichachi, CPA and Product Marketing Director for Oracle NetSuite. Together, they'll walk through six specific strategies to build a finance department that's truly future-ready.
From reevaluating your hiring criteria to eliminating unfulfilling tasks with smart automation, this session goes beyond theory and offers practical, scalable action steps. Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- Why "intentional experimentation" is your best on-ramp to AI integration
- How to expand your talent pool by looking outside traditional finance roles
- Ways to reskill current team members—without overwhelming them
- Where to deploy AI tools to free up time for strategic, high-impact work
- How to spot (and reward) your early adopters and AI champions
- What today's "ideal candidate" for finance looks like—and why that definition is shifting fast
Whether you're a CFO, controller, or finance leader at a growing business, this session will help you align your AI ambitions with your most valuable resource: your people.
Upcoming Webinar
Unlocking Paid Ad Performance: Why Your Campaigns Plateau — and How to Fix Them
Tired of wasting money on ads that don’t convert? Join us on July 9th for an actionable session you can use to finally break through your paid marketing plateau.
Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth
Join us for this free webinar and learn content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.
How to Build a Sales Machine That Fuels Growth
Join us for an actionable workshop on July 17th to learn how to build a revenue-boosting sales pipeline, straight from one of the most dynamic sales experts in the game.
Crisis Management: How to be a Better Leader During Difficult Times
In this free webinar, learn how to lead with transparency, turn uncertainty into momentum, and make high-impact decisions when every option feels risky.
Business Event of the Year: Entrepreneur Level Up
Entrepreneur’s event of the year, Level Up, is arriving in Las Vegas August 22-23. Come learn game-changing strategies from business legends, make powerful connections, and unlock new growth opportunities — all in one action-packed experience.
Why Your Finance Team Needs an AI Strategy, Now
Join us for this free webinar and learn how to build an AI-ready finance team.