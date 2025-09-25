Join Hope Horner, CEO of Lemonlight, on September 25th for an exclusive session packed with insider tips and tricks that will allow you to build a repeatable, scalable video workflow that grows your brand. Register now!

If you’re an aspiring or early-stage entrepreneur building a business or personal brand, you know the pressure to "do more with less." So what if you could create a month’s worth of high-impact video assets in just a single day?

Join us on September 25th with special guest Hope Horner, CEO of video production marketplace Lemonlight, for a workshop packed with insider tips and tricks that will allow you to build a repeatable, scalable video workflow that grows your brand. Discover practical strategies and easy-to-follow frameworks that actually work (even if you’re a solo founder on a budget).

You’ll learn how to:

Craft content that gets results (not just views)

Transform one video shoot into 30+ assets for every major platform

Pick only the formats and channels your brand truly needs

Choose the right setup: iPhone, in-house or agency — what’s worth it and when

Customize the system based on your bandwidth, voice and goals

About the Speaker:

Hope Horner is a serial entrepreneur and thought leader known for scaling Lemonlight from her bedroom into a category-defining video production company. The company has produced more than 30,000 videos for the world's largest brands and has earned seven years on the Inc. 5000 list, as well as awards from Fast Company, BuiltIn, Entrepreneur 360, and more. Named one of Inc.’s Top Female Founders (twice), Horner is also featured in Entrepreneur’s Top 11 Marketing Experts, Inc.’s Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch, and Pepperdine’s 40 Under 40. Beyond building award-winning companies, she writes regularly for Forbes, AdWeek, Entrepreneur, and HBR bringing candor and clarity to the chaos of entrepreneurship.