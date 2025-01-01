Built to Last: Why Human-Centered Businesses Will Flourish in the Age of AI Join us for a free webinar featuring Nick Friedman, co-founder and president of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving.
As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms industries and disrupts traditional business models, a crucial question arises: Which franchise opportunities and small-business investments are built to endure?
Join us for an insightful discussion with Nick Friedman, co-founder and president of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving®, as we explore why human-centered, service-based, and labor-intensive businesses are thriving in the AI era — and how franchise investors can position themselves for long-term success.
What you'll learn
Current AI disruptions: Identify which industries are being affected by AI today and which ones remain strong. Explore where automation is creating risks — and which recession-resistant franchise models remain profitable.
Resilience of service-based businesses: Understand why hands-on services like junk hauling and moving are less susceptible to automation. These essential, people-powered, automation-resistant franchises represent some of the best low-tech business opportunities.
Integrating AI with a human touch: Discover practical methods successful franchises use to incorporate technology without losing the authenticity and personal connection that drive loyalty.
Franchise benefits in an AI economy: Learn what sets labor-focused, purpose-driven franchise models apart for long-term prosperity compared to digital-only or tech-heavy ventures. Understand how investing in a scalable, service-based franchise can outperform purely online business concepts in today’s marketplace.
Culture as a competitive advantage: Delve into how emotional intelligence, empathy, and people-first leadership create cultures that technology cannot replicate. See how College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving combines strong values with high-growth potential in a rapidly changing world.
“Four Fs” framework for franchise success: Friedman will also share his effective roadmap for investors evaluating franchise ownership options and provide insight into new legislation shaping the future of work.
