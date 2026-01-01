Get a step‑by‑step playbook for turning press coverage into one of your most powerful growth channels—without relying on a big ad budget. In this live session, Pace PR founder Annie Scranton breaks down exactly how to win earned media, boost credibility, and drive customers using the same strategies top brands use every day.​

Publicity isn’t just an ego boost — it’s one of the most powerful growth engines founders can tap into.

On February 3rd at 2:00 PM ET, join Annie Scranton, Founder & CEO of Pace PR, for a tactical session on “earned media,” which is brand coverage and exposure that happens organically, not with an ad buy.

During the workshop, you’ll learn why earned media is more persuasive than advertising and how it compounds value over time, building your customer base and strengthening your brand authority.

In this workshop, you’ll learn:

Why earned media is every founder’s advantage.

How press coverage drives credibility, SEO, GEO, sales and partnerships over time.

Why earned media is often more persuasive than paid ads, especially for early-stage businesses.

The 5 foundational elements of a successful PR strategy.

How to pitch like a publicist — even if you’re a founder with no PR budget.

PR isn’t only for big brands. This session will teach you how to use earned media to boost your business at any stage.



About the Speaker:

Annie Scranton is the Founder and CEO of Pace Public Relations, an award-winning New York City–based agency specializing in media relations, strategic communications, and brand storytelling. Since founding Pace PR in 2010, Annie has led the agency with a people-first approach, helping brands shape narratives, amplify their voices, and authentically connect with audiences. A former television producer who booked guests for CNN, Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, and ABC, Annie brings invaluable newsroom insight and deep industry relationships that consistently secure top-tier earned media coverage. She also hosts The PR Pace Podcast, interviews influential leaders across the media landscape, and is the author of The Guide to Earned Media (Kogan Page, 2023).

An educator, mentor, and leader in her field, Annie teaches Public Relations at NYU's School of Professional Studies and serves on the Northeast Regional Board of Directors for Step Up, supporting mentorship for girls and young women. She is a proud Smith College alumna, an active community volunteer, and a dedicated advocate for advancing women-owned businesses; under her leadership, Pace PR is recognized as both a Top Place to Work and a certified Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise in New York State. Annie lives in Manhattan with her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Rose.