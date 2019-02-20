Cultivate Clarity Around Your Goals and Intentions Explore meditation and visualization techniques to define and achieve your goals.

Originally aired Feb 20, 2019

As an entrepreneur in our increasingly demanding world, it’s common to get overwhelmed by stress, anxiety and even confusion around your business goals. Are you interested in getting to the root of the mental traps, stressors and blocks that are holding you back from achieving clarity and accomplishing more? Guest speaker Corene Summers can help you.

Corene's interactive workshop will teach you some valuable mindfulness tools you can use to clear your mind of limiting thought patterns and consciously redirect your focus to move towards your ambitions with a sense of purpose and motivation.

Key takeaways:

  • Release stressors, blocks and external influences
  • Clear mental space and energy to focus on achieving your goals
  • Create clarity around the true priorities in your life and business
  • Stop stressors and limiting thought patterns in-the-moment 
  • Train your brain to redirect focus to more positive thoughts and inspired-action

