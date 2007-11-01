My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Getting Feedback From Peers

Looking for some support? Put in a little face time with someone who understands.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When entrepreneur Rajat Paharia needs advice, he leaves his Redwood City, California, office and walks across the street to find Sunil Singh, CEO of Informance, a company with about 100 employees that makes manufacturing business intelligence software for customers such as Glaxo- SmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Unilever. Paharia--founder and CEO of Bunchball, a 2-year-old company that creates hosted online games that are licensed to customers including Facebook, NBC Sports and Warner Brothers--also lunches with Singh, 45, to talk business. "There's lots of whining and bitching," jokes Paharia, 37. "You need good, smart sounding boards outside [your company]."

Getting regular, one-on-one feedback from another entrepreneur in a similar industry or stage of growth can reap enormous rewards for your business, from gaining valuable contacts to having someone understand what you're going through. "People who haven't tried to build things under resource poverty don't have the foggiest notion what [the entrepreneur is] talking about," says Jerry White, director of the Carruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University. One-on-one peer mentoring "has exactly the same validation as any support group."

Unfortunately, face time in the technology age is increasingly seen as a hassle. "We're losing our face to face, and as entrepreneurs who work alone or run the show, we've got to get it back," says Susan RoAne, a keynote speaker and author of How to Work a Room. She sees verbal conversation as much more productive than online communication. "It's making the time and realizing that it's an investment," RoAne says. "You can help them, and they can help you."

Singh says he's learned more about driving community and brand, two areas where Paharia and Bunchball excel. Paharia, meanwhile, has expanded his knowledge of positioning, hiring and compensation through his conversations with Singh--lessons that come in handy as Bunchball seeks to expand its 19-employee staff. Paharia, whose company expects 2007 sales of more than $1 million, sees great value in his one-on-one peer relationship with Singh. "One, it's just leveraging all the experience, and two, it's other points of view," he says.

Singh, who projects 2007 sales in the tens of millions, agrees. "It's invaluable having people to bounce ideas off of and even just venting," he says. "It's a stressful job."

How to find a peer? When you go to professional events, try to meet new people. Keep your eyes open for another entrepreneur you connect with in terms of company development, sales, your ages and so on. If there's someone you'd trust with details about yourself and your company, ask if he or she would like to meet for coffee or lunch, and have a clear purpose for meeting. The worst a person can say is no, and don't take it personally if they do, RoAne says.

Also keep in mind that some professional groups are geared toward entrepreneurs who meet a specific age and company-size profile--inquire about that before joining a new entrepreneurial organization. Like dating, you'll get out of a peer entrepreneur relationship what you put into it. Says White, "To have a good friend, you've got to be a good friend."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Brought Her Experience With Luxury Clients Into Cannabis

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Habits This Creative Marketing CEO Uses to Improve Her Life and Work