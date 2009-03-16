Beyond Display Ads

Display ads are so yesterday, but what are the alternatives? We've got 'em.

Display ads are so yesterday. Check out these alternative tools for expanding your company's advertising campaigns into new venues.

Who: Google TV Ads

Where:google.com/adwords/tvads

What: Like Google AdWords, but for TV

Why: Using the familiar AdWords interface, you can launch a TV advertising campaign in minutes. You're able to control the networks (including big names like CNBC and the Hallmark Channel) and times that your ads run or have Google automatically generate suggestions based on the demographics you want to reach. You only pay for impressions delivered.

How much: Set your own budget and make bids on airtime

Who: TargetSpot

Where:targetspot.com

What: Ads on internet radio

Why: Internet radio is a huge, under-tapped space. TargetSpot lets you narrow your advertising campaign based on spe-cifics like geography, programming types and time of day. Tools and services are available to help you create an audio ad.

How much: Set your own budget

Who: LinkedIn DirectAds

Where:linkedin.com/directads/

What: Text ads for LinkedIn users

Why: When you're after the professional market, LinkedIn is a great hangout. Ads can be targeted at specific industries, ages, geographic areas and so on. Ads also link back to your own LinkedIn profile.

How much: Starts at $25