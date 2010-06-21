Customize Your App

Marketing

Where to go to create a mobile strategy that will set you apart
In a crowded mobile world, there is hope for small businesses looking for unique apps. Modular, customizable development tools can help you add the features you want without having to start from scratch. Here's a look at some resources.

BuildAnApp
BuildAnApp lets users quickly create mobile apps through assorted standard templates and a six-step wizard. The platform then creates an app and pushes it out to multiple device types, including iPhone, Android, RIM and Windows Mobile. Build-AnApp offers a free 30-day trial, charges $19.99 for submissions to the Apple App Store and $14.99 per month for unlimited updates to customer apps.

Mobile Roadie
Designed originally for bands and performers looking to create custom applications that offer a way to share photos, videos, music, news and show dates with fans, this iPhone and Google Android compatible DIY app platform service could also be used by businesses to share custom content with customers. Setup starts at $499, with a $29 per month hosting fee.

Canvas
If your organization is considering developing some internal tools for in-the-field staffers such as sales personnel or auditors, it might be worthwhile to hit up the Canvas mobile app store for businesses before you hire a consultant. Canvas offers mobile apps that suit the needs of businesses in a variety of industries. The service is $20 per month for unlimited applications on a single device.

dotMobi Instant Mobilizer
More focused on mobile websites than applications, dotMobi enables small businesses to affordably use their existing online content on various mobile web platforms. The dotMobi Instant Mobilizer transforms PC-based websites into mobile-ready websites meant to be viewed on the small screen. The service is available for free from dotMobi domain reseller partners.

 

