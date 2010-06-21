Starting a Business

He's Got the World on a String

A former Wall Street analyst spins his yo-yo passion into a million-dollar-plus business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's like watching a ninja on steroids. In one YouTube video, Pat Cuartero wows the crowd with the fluorescent-colored blurs of a move he calls Angel Wings, which involves spinning two yo-yos in opposite directions, over his head and behind his back. He wins that contest.

Cuartero knows how to work the business side of yo-yos, too. He's founder of YoyoNation, known for its extensive store, active online community and go-to industry blog. The company is on track to hit $1.6 million in sales by the end of the year. It opened a UK office in April and plans one in the Philippines in the next month or two.

It all began back in 2005, when Cuartero--a high school 2A yoyo champ turned Merrill Lynch analyst--discovered a higher purpose: getting more people in New York City to play with yo-yos. He funded startup costs with about $8,000 of credit card debt, and in his first five months, he netted $32,000. It was enough to persuade him to leave Wall Street and develop his target market.

"We sponsored all the contests because these were the people who would buy cases, strings and bearings," Cuartero says. At the same time, he established an active online community. "Forums are much faster than newsletters as a way to reach people who care. We have a 90 percent conversion rate, so whenever we announced a new product, we'd sell out of it."

YoyoNation stocks products for all skill levels and styles--from a three-buck plastic Duncan to the rare $549.99 handmade Oxy Ti titanium model--plus parts to pimp out the toy, clothing and gear (think Japanese skater boy). The site now gets 37,000 unique visitors a month and sells to fans in 79 countries.

"My dream was to make New York the capital of yo-yos," he says. "But we have the potential to become a global brand."

These days, you can spot Cuartero walking around the city with yo-yos in hand, working on his fundamentals (ask him to show off something cooler than Walk the Dog). "I don't know what's next," he says. "But you can bet YoyoNation will be a part of it."

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The 2 Systems You Need to Set Up for Startup Success

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need