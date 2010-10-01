Social Media

Funny or Die: 10 Essential Tweets

CEO Dick Glover follows a healthy mix of comedy, tech, business and sports feeds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

Dick GloverIt's no surprise that the CEO of the hilarious video website created by Will Ferrell is particular about whom he follows on Twitter. @funnyordie has more than 1.5 million followers and Dick Glover and his team follow 2,000-plus tweeple. His top 10? A healthy blend of comedy, tech, business and sports feeds--perhaps to gain inspiration for the next Justin Bieber or Paris Hilton parody?

  1. @GhostPanther Adam McKay, co-founder of Funny Or Die and "one of the funniest, politically astute people in Hollywood."
  2. @HuffingtonPost For news.
  3. @arrington Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch, for the most current tech news and trends.
  4. @mashable Pete Cashmore, the CEO, is "a social media must."
  5. @fredwilson "Fred Wilson's a leading voice of the venture capital finance community and a prominent blogger--very insightful."
  6. @NewTeeVee "Cutting-edge news" about new video and the reinvention of TV.
  7. @alleyinsider Digital business news from Business Insider.
  8. @Starbucks "The best corporation tweeting, in my opinion."
  9. @sportsguy33 Bill Simmons for all things sports.
  10. @BarackObama "America's first social media president."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media

Twitter Adds 'Manipulated Media' Label to White House Biden Video

Social Media

Coronavirus Forces Facebook to Cancel F8 Developer Conference

Social Media

3 Strategies to Revive And Grow Your Facebook Business Page