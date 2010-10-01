Funny or Die: 10 Essential Tweets
This story appears in the November 2010 issue of . Subscribe »
It's no surprise that the CEO of the hilarious video website created by Will Ferrell is particular about whom he follows on Twitter. @funnyordie has more than 1.5 million followers and Dick Glover and his team follow 2,000-plus tweeple. His top 10? A healthy blend of comedy, tech, business and sports feeds--perhaps to gain inspiration for the next Justin Bieber or Paris Hilton parody?
- @GhostPanther Adam McKay, co-founder of Funny Or Die and "one of the funniest, politically astute people in Hollywood."
- @HuffingtonPost For news.
- @arrington Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch, for the most current tech news and trends.
- @mashable Pete Cashmore, the CEO, is "a social media must."
- @fredwilson "Fred Wilson's a leading voice of the venture capital finance community and a prominent blogger--very insightful."
- @NewTeeVee "Cutting-edge news" about new video and the reinvention of TV.
- @alleyinsider Digital business news from Business Insider.
- @Starbucks "The best corporation tweeting, in my opinion."
- @sportsguy33 Bill Simmons for all things sports.
- @BarackObama "America's first social media president."