A Starbucks Marketer's Essential Tweets

Adam Brotman, Starbucks vice president of digital ventures.

December 21, 2010 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

With more than 1 million followers, @Starbucks is one of the most engaged brands on Twitter. So it's no shock that the man behind those highly caffeinated characters couldn't confine himself to just 10 top tweeters. His picks include tech, news and entertainment--not to mention

@stephengillett. Because it's smart to follow your own boss.

@karaswisher--For tech news and reviews.

@wired--"Futuristic, fun and informative."

@alleyinsider--"An honest view of business deals and companies."

@TechCrunch--For tech news in real time.

@garyvee--Gary Vaynerchuk, for the power of social media.

@HarvardBiz--Links from the Harvard Business Review blog.

@paidContent--The business of digital content.

"Gotta stay up on global, national and local news."