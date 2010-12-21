Marketing

A Starbucks Marketer's Essential Tweets

Adam Brotman, Starbucks vice president of digital ventures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

With more than 1 million followers, @Starbucks is one of the most engaged brands on Twitter. So it's no shock that the man behind those highly caffeinated characters couldn't confine himself to just 10 top tweeters. His picks include tech, news and entertainment--not to mention

@stephengillett. Because it's smart to follow your own boss.

 

@karaswisher--For tech news and reviews.

 

@wired--"Futuristic, fun and informative."

 

@alleyinsider--"An honest view of business deals and companies."

 

@TechCrunch--For tech news in real time.

 

@garyvee--Gary Vaynerchuk, for the power of social media.

 

@HarvardBiz--Links from the Harvard Business Review blog.

 

@paidContent--The business of digital content.

 
@mashable--"Indispensable" social media news.
 

"Gotta stay up on global, national and local news."


@nytimes
@WSJ
@cnnbrk
@seattletimes

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Create Community Among Your Customers

Marketing

3 Ways to Get Free Publicity and Media Mentions for Your Business

Marketing

6 Essential Influencer-Marketing Truths Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know