Marketing

Beyond Q&A: The Many Uses of Quora

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Quora

Have a question? The folks on Quora likely have an answer. The online Q&A platform gets user queries answered by experts for free. But it's become more than an info-seeking site for entrepreneurs, marketers and even investors:

I use Quora to do research on what hot-topic issues are percolating and to follow tech journalists to keep up on the kinds of stories they're writing. It helps me answer reporters' questions and get my clients in front of them in a different way.
--Heather Whaling, Geben Communication, Columbus, Ohio

My firm invests in early stage software companies. We mentor first-time CEOs/founders, including through Quora. I primarily spend my time on Quora in startup-related sections. Wherever I think I have a strong point of view, I answer, giving information and insights that showcase our expertise. It helps us attract better prospects for investment.
--Firas Raouf, OpenView Venture Partners, Boston

We're an online lifestyle publication for MBAs. Recently I posted a question related to one of our pieces. Then I posted an answer--an abridged version of the article. People started adding their posts, then clicking through to our site. We saw a definite uptick in traffic. 
--Jenn Yee, MBAsocial, Chicago

My firm connects small-business owners with independent consultants. By answering questions on Quora, I've found prospective partners with expertise for future projects.
--Kyle Hawke,Whinot, Charlottesville, Va.

--as told to Gwen Moran

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

3 Things I Learned About Sales by Volunteering for a Presidential Campaign

Marketing

How Purpose-Driven Marketing Can Help Small Businesses Compete Against Large Companies