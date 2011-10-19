Essential Apps for Startups

October 19, 2011 2 min read

When you're running here, there and everywhere to grow your business, it's easy to feel disconnected. Make your smartphone an organized business command center with these handy apps.

Square

Easily accept credit card payments anywhere with Square. You'll get a free credit card reader and be charged 2.75 percent per transaction, with no monthly fees or contracts. The service is secure and does daily deposits. Available for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Dropbox

Dropbox makes your documents, videos and photos available on all your devices and on its website, so it's an effective backup tool. The basic package is free; higher-volume data users can get a beefier $20 version. Custom packages are offered for large groups. Available for iPhone and Android.

ProOnGo

Track receipts and mileage with the bare-bones version of this financial app or add elements like time tracking and credit card transaction syncing with more advanced versions. Pricing ranges from $1 per month for a basic individual version to $290 per month for the souped-up business version. Available for iPhone, iPad, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Mobile.

Evernote

Jot and record notes, take a photo of a business card, clip web pages and more. The basic version (with ads) is free; the premium version is $5 per month or $45 per year. Available for iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile and virtually every other platform.