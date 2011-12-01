Entrepreneurs

Chris Brogan on How to Make December Your Secret Power-Work Month

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Make December Your Secret Month

If you're reading this, you probably tend to work too much and you are not very good at slowing down. Most entrepreneurial types have racing minds and don't do well with idle time. Plus, we're always chasing the feeling that we're on the verge of something big and amazing.

December is when lots of people choose to slow down (December and July, as it turns out). But to me, December has long been my "secret" month: It's the time when I do my most work and when I come flying out of the gate with my biggest, best ideas. Here's how you can make December a secret month for your business. 

Packing list for Brogan's personal retreat
Books I never read but say I should. Write notes.

Pads of paper, different sizes. Giant wall sticky paper.

Smallish sticky notes in many colors.

Pencils, pens, markers and anything else I think will help creatively.

Camera/video camera, maybe an audio recorder. (Or an iPhone.)

Schedule a retreat. It's the holidays for most people. You're finding it harder to get things done anyway. Even if you can't afford to go away, schedule at least two days (three is optimal) with no phone, no e-mail, no work on your existing projects and no internet unless it's very specifically targeted toward some kind of research. The point of your retreat is to hone yourself, to take the time you say you never have. Think. Plan. Play. Come up with new ideas.

If you can afford to get away, get a comfy hotel room or rent a cabin or something. It's not about the place--it's about the peace of mind. And at this retreat, make some magic. Everyone else is patting themselves on the back for their 2011 (or looking back with regret). Do neither. Get to work on 2012 by working on you. 

Connect in a personal way. This can take many forms. Record a few personal videos and send them to your favorite customers. Write some handwritten notes. Draw little personal cartoons and send them out, especially if you're not a great artist. Make something that's unique to someone. In this time when we mass-produce everything (including our conversations), make something that is uniquely personal and personalized. Heck--call some people on the phone. It turns out there's still a voice feature there. The goal is to be personal. How many should you reach? Shoot for three to five a day. At five minutes each, that's still less than a half hour a day for all of December.

Commit to a week of leaving comments. If you're like most people, you read a lot of blogs and follow people's Twitter and Facebook and Google+ streams, but you don't stop to leave comments. Drop some comments this week. Thank people for their information. Let people know your perspective. It's a great time to do it. 

Why is December an ideal secret month? Because everyone else is slowing down. They're taking it easy, because it's tradition. You can slow down, too. Just do it mindfully, and see what comes of it. 

Image from Shutterstock.com / StockLite

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

3 Lies That the Side Hustle Culture Leads You to Believe

Entrepreneurs

How Power Entrepreneur Couples Mix Business and Love

Entrepreneurs

14 Famous Businesses That Launched With Less Than $10,000