Chris Brogan is president of Human Business Works, a small-business education and growth company. He is also co-author of The New York Times bestselling book Trust Agents, and author of Social Media 101. He blogs at chrisbrogan.com.

How to Find More Time in Your Day
Entrepreneurs

Find yourself getting bogged down in the day to day of your business? Put these goals to work to move your marketing and business prospecting ahead again.
3 min read
Why Chris Brogan Loves Google Plus
Social Media

Google+ isn't just for networking anymore. Here are four ways to put it to work to amp up your revenues.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on Cultivating Visibility
Ready for Anything

The popular blogger shares tips to make marketing more of a flow than an interruption.
4 min read
Chris Brogan on How to Make December Your Secret Power-Work Month
Entrepreneurs

Think you'll be able to have downtime during the winter holiday season? Think again.
3 min read
How to Be Your Own Media Company
Marketing

Now that you're your own boss, you need to do your own marketing and promotion. (Who did you think was going to take care of all that for you?) Here's how to do it.
3 min read
Why Google+ Will Be the Next Big Thing for Your Business
Marketing

Google+ has quickly become the place to be in social media. Here's why--and what your business should do about it.
4 min read
Chris Brogan on Video Blogging
Marketing

The video blog is the best online tool you're not using. That needs to change. It's time to be seen.
4 min read
Chris Brogan on Social Media Traps
Ready for Anything

The popular blogger explains how to save time and be more effective with online connections.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on How to Make Your Customer a Hero
Marketing

Most marketers put the focus on their product. Try flipping that around and showing your customers how they can be successful.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on How to Build Deeper Relationships With Your Customers Online
Marketing

Your social media strategy should have a solid foundation and fluid outposts where you can connect with customers.
3 min read
How to Foster Company Culture with Remote Employees
Growth Strategies

Creating and fostering the character of your company is imperative, even if your employees don't all share the same four walls.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on Ways to Cross-Promote Your Online and Offline Marketing
Marketing

From online to off, and the other way around. Why both worlds still matter.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on the Art of Brevity
Marketing

In a world of distractions, how do you stand out? Here's some advice for getting in front of your intended audience.
3 min read
How to Use Social Media to Improve Presentations
Marketing

Digital and social media tricks to incorporate the next time you pitch your concept or company to a crowd.
3 min read
Chris Brogan on Running a Virtual Business
Growth Strategies

Doing business without the traditional trappings means equipping employees with the right platforms.
3 min read
