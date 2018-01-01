Chris Brogan is president of Human Business Works, a small-business education and growth company. He is also co-author of The New York Times bestselling book Trust Agents, and author of Social Media 101. He blogs at chrisbrogan.com.
Entrepreneurs
How to Find More Time in Your Day
Find yourself getting bogged down in the day to day of your business? Put these goals to work to move your marketing and business prospecting ahead again.
Social Media
Why Chris Brogan Loves Google Plus
Google+ isn't just for networking anymore. Here are four ways to put it to work to amp up your revenues.
Ready for Anything
Chris Brogan on Cultivating Visibility
The popular blogger shares tips to make marketing more of a flow than an interruption.
Entrepreneurs
Chris Brogan on How to Make December Your Secret Power-Work Month
Think you'll be able to have downtime during the winter holiday season? Think again.
Marketing
How to Be Your Own Media Company
Now that you're your own boss, you need to do your own marketing and promotion. (Who did you think was going to take care of all that for you?) Here's how to do it.
Marketing
Why Google+ Will Be the Next Big Thing for Your Business
Google+ has quickly become the place to be in social media. Here's why--and what your business should do about it.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on Video Blogging
The video blog is the best online tool you're not using. That needs to change. It's time to be seen.
Ready for Anything
Chris Brogan on Social Media Traps
The popular blogger explains how to save time and be more effective with online connections.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on How to Make Your Customer a Hero
Most marketers put the focus on their product. Try flipping that around and showing your customers how they can be successful.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on How to Build Deeper Relationships With Your Customers Online
Your social media strategy should have a solid foundation and fluid outposts where you can connect with customers.
Growth Strategies
How to Foster Company Culture with Remote Employees
Creating and fostering the character of your company is imperative, even if your employees don't all share the same four walls.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on Ways to Cross-Promote Your Online and Offline Marketing
From online to off, and the other way around. Why both worlds still matter.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on the Art of Brevity
In a world of distractions, how do you stand out? Here's some advice for getting in front of your intended audience.
Marketing
How to Use Social Media to Improve Presentations
Digital and social media tricks to incorporate the next time you pitch your concept or company to a crowd.
Growth Strategies
Chris Brogan on Running a Virtual Business
Doing business without the traditional trappings means equipping employees with the right platforms.