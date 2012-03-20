Marketing

Texas: The Big Mama of Brands

Whether you love, hate or hail from the Lone Star State, there's no denying that Texas has a distinct identity and personality--keys to a thriving brand. Here, we track its boot-shape footprints through the years. 

1883

According to Texans, the world's ﬁrst rodeo takes place in Pecos (disputing Coloradans, who say their state held one 14 years earlier). The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is now the largest rodeo in the world.

 

1907

Blue Bell Creameries, manufacturer of the second-best-selling ice cream in the U.S.--is founded. Blue Bell ice cream has been served aboard the International Space Station and at Camp David.

 

1969

Director and screenwriter Wes Anderson is born (and subsequently, so is hipster culture) in Houston.

 

2001

The Enron scandal breaks in October; the Houston-based energy company ﬁles for bankruptcy at the end of the year. Don't mess with Texas--or your company's accounting books.

 

2000

Former Texas governor George "Dubya" Bush is elected president. During his eight years of service, we are introduced to a new word (nucular)--and years of Saturday Night Live fodder to come.

 

1978

Dallas, the world's oiliest soap opera, premieres and becomes America's guilty pleasure. J.R.'s 10-gallon hat is even in the Smithsonian. A remake is set to air on TNT this summer.

 

2009

Foursquare debuts at Austin's SXSW Interactive (the multimedia component of the annual music festival founded in 1987). Now everyone knows where everyone is. All the time.

 

2011

As of last year, 51 Fortune 500 companies called Texas home. Only New York and California have more.

 

2012

Texas governor Rick Perry competes as a Republican presidential candidate, once again proving that everything is bigger in Texas -- especially the hair.


Design by Column Five.

