Entrepreneurs

How a Bad Roommate Sparked a Dorm-Room Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
Problem solver:RoommateFit's Justin Mares.
Problem solver:RoommateFit's Justin Mares.
Photo© Randy Harris

Just weeks after moving into the dorms at the University of Pittsburgh, Justin Mares started thinking about transferring. The problem wasn't his professors or his classes. It was his roommate.

"He was unhappy and antisocial, the classic horrible roommate," recalls Mares, 22. "It really showed me how a bad match impacted the experience I had at school."

Mares realized that the basic questionnaires given to incoming students were too vague to make effective roommate pairings and thought colleges could instead apply the type of technology used by online dating sites. He brought his idea for online matching software, which he dubbed RoommateFit, to 100 college administrators to gauge their interest. The feedback was positive.

"Schools are concerned about retention, and this is one tool that can help increase student satisfaction," the 2012 grad says.

Aided by a $2,000 prize from the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization, Mares worked with a psychologist to perfect the software, developing a detailed questionnaire that measures personality traits ranging from conscientiousness to verbal aggression. Dan Walker, a computer science major at the University of Pittsburgh, also joined the startup.

In 2011, Ohio University agreed to be the site of a pilot project. "Students put a lot of emphasis on who their roommate will be and want a level of compatibility and control over the process," says Jneanne Hacker, associate director of residential housing at Ohio University. "With 8,000 students, there is no way we could profile … and match them appropriately."

RoommateFit matched about 1,000 incoming freshman based on shared traits like communication styles, opinions on social justice issues and personal habits. At the end of the school year, Mares surveyed users and discovered that 40 percent planned to stay with their roommate the following year. This was the hard evidence he needed to move forward.

To get funding and mentoring, Mares applied to Pittsburgh startup incubator AlphaLab. He was accepted, and received $30,000 in startup funds and office space. Over the course of six months, he signed contracts with three schools--Ohio University, Southern Polytechnic State University and Northern Kentucky University--which are using RoommateFit to match a total of 7,000 freshman for the 2012-2013 school year. The schools license the software at a fee of $2 to $3 per student.

Now Mares is looking to expand his idea beyond the university level. He is launching a consumer version of the software for roommate-seekers in New York and San Francisco. Initially, the product will be available free of charge.

Meanwhile, Mares is thrilled to have found a simple solution to a problem faced by so many. "Hearing comments like, 'I love my roommate and couldn't be happier that we were matched' is so rewarding," he says. "Especially knowing what I went through." 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

I Don't Think I Would Have Made It: Susan McVea on the Podcast That Saved Her Life