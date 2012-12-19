Marketing

How to Figure Out Exactly What Your Customers Want

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Figure Out Exactly What Your Customers Want
Image credit: Jason Lee
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: How can you determine exactly what it is your customers want?

A: This sounds like a no-brainer, right? Wrong. You'd be surprised to learn how many entrepreneurs lurch around, oblivious to their customers' deepest desires. How is this possible? Easy. The entrepreneurs forget to ask. Or they ask the wrong questions. Or they rely on their sales force to enlighten them, and the sales force asks the wrong questions. That's where Jaynie L. Smith comes in.

Smith is co-author of Relevant Selling and CEO of Smart Advantage, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based marketing consultant to clients such as Kraft Foods and Zurich Insurance Group. Her company works with a research firm to conduct double-blind surveys to figure out what companies think their customers want vs. what those customers really want. (Double-blind? Customers don't know who's asking the questions, and companies don't know who's providing the answers.) You could fit a canyon into the space between perception and reality.

According to Smith, more than 90 percent of companies get it wrong. Yes, the majority don't know which of their products and services are most valued by the very folks who pay for them. No wonder Smith calls this degree of customer scrutiny a "lost discipline" among today's entrepreneurs. "Too few companies are doing this," she says, "and they're leaving profits on the table every day."

Take the case of a Pennsylvania steel company (that shall remain nameless). Smart Advantage asked employees at the company which services they felt customers cherished most. The top answer? The breadth of the inventory. Sorry, no.

In fact, Smith says, in the customer survey, the company's inventory ranked eighth among the top 20 services. "Not one person on the sales and marketing or executive staff guessed the No. 1 thing customers valued, which was the accuracy and completeness of documentation," Smith says. "They were doing things right, but they didn't know what was most valued by the customer."

So what's a hapless entrepreneur to do? First, stop considering those customer-satisfaction surveys as gospel. They might tell you how your company is doing, but they don't tell you the value of what your company is doing. "What does the preponderance of your customer base value most? Lead with that in your marketing and sales," Smith advises.

It's also important to note that what customers want often differs from what prospective customers want. "If somebody has never had any experience with you, and you're trying to convince them to be your customer, they need a different sales pitch," she says.

Further, customer needs invariably change, so it's critical for entrepreneurs to conduct regular surveys. Because when you're trying to figure out what a customer wants, turns out the customer really is always right.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Tricks for Getting More Email Clicks

Marketing

Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why They Matter and How to Best Build One

Marketing

8 Technologies and How You Should Be Marketing With Them in 2020