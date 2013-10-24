Finance

Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

This story appears in the November 2013 issue of

Crowdfunding is more than just the latest trend -- it's an increasingly effective way to jumpstart a business with much needed cash. For Entrepreneur's first-ever Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies listing, we partnered with the Crowdfunding Academy, a crowdfunding-support service, and Babson College to compile the companies whose campaigns raised the most money in the last year.

Check out the full listing below.

Loading List

 

 

Methodology

The methodology for ranking the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies was developed at the behest of Entrepreneur by Asheesh Advani, Crowdfunding Academy and Babson College. Crowdfunding Academy researched various U.S.-based crowdfunding websites to determine which companies in the categories of general business, technology, fashion, food, product design and gaming raised the most capital during the period from July 1, 2012, through June 30, 2013. Charity and cause-related campaigns, as well as art, creative and nonprofit community projects, were excluded from consideration. Equity-based platforms submitted information on qualifying business financing that was verified by Crowdfunding Academy when possible.

This ranking is based on what we believe to be the most accurate information available. However, the information contained in this ranking is not intended to be an endorsement, advertisement or recommendation of any particular business identified herein and is intended solely as a research tool for comparing various business and investment opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct independent research and investigation before investing money in any business; this may include getting help and advice from appropriate financial and legal experts.

