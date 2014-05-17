Videos

The Idiot's Guide to Making a Video for Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Idiot's Guide to Making a Video for Your Business
Image credit: Illustration © Stuart Bradford
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: How do I make videos for my business when I've never shot anything before?

A: Look at you, stepping out of your comfort zone. It's a smart move: Studies show that online shoppers who view video are nearly twice as likely to make a purchase as nonviewers. On Facebook, videos are shared 12 times more than links and text-based posts combined.

But videos can be expensive to produce, in both equipment and time, especially for neophytes who don't know analog from aperture or packet from pixel.

For help, we asked Clark Winegar, founder of Mustache Power Productions, a video-production company in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

What camera do I need?
Actually, today's smartphones will shoot a pretty good video if you pay attention to lighting and framing. But don't overlook the importance of good audio. A great-looking video will be instantly undone by poor sound quality. We've seen amazing videos shot entirely on iPhones, but almost all of them captured the audio with something other than the phone's mic.

If you're hesitant to use your smartphone, most digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras will shoot HD video. You'll get better quality with a DSLR, and with their interchangeable lenses, you have more flexibility.

How do I edit the video?
Mac users should start with iMovie. It's user-friendly and just under $15 (or free for qualifying iOS 7-compatible devices). The Windows equivalent, Movie Maker, comes free and is also easy to use. Adobe Premiere Elements 12 is compatible with both the Mac and Windows platform, while WeVideo.com is a cloud-based video-editing tool that's simple to master.

For putting together an animated cartoon, PowToon.com offers tons of templates and clip art that you can combine into a professional-looking video. For a video slideshow, consider Animoto.com: Just upload your images, pick some music, and the service will create a slideshow with great transitions and effects.

Still seems complicated. Can I just hire someone?
It's true, there's a lot to learn about making video (think of all the people listed in the credits for the last movie you saw). When you make your own video, you have to do most of those tasks yourself, or find someone else to do it.

To find a professional at the best price, consider using sites where videographers compete for your job. We regularly look for jobs around the nation and hire subcontractors from Wooshii.com and Elance.com. If you want someone from your own neighborhood to shoot and edit your video, use Thumbtack.com or SmartShoot.com. Finally, if you're near a college with a film school, hire a student. They have access to great equipment and software and are hungry for experience.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Videos

What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.

Videos

3 Ways to Master the One Thing About Video That Entrepreneurs Don't Understand: Distribution

Videos

Why You Should Always Say Yes to New Opportunities, Even If You Don't Yet Have the Skill Set for Them