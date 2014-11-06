My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

How to Keep Employees On-Task When They're Online

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How do I monitor employees’ personal use of technology during work hours?

A: Nancy Flynn, founder and executive director of the ePolicy Institute, advises entrepreneurs to follow the three E’s. 

Establish a formal policy. This should clarify with whom employees can communicate during the workday, for how long and for what basic reasons. “You cannot expect employees to be compliant if they don’t know what the rules are,” Flynn says. “You want to incorporate personal-use rules in every policy.”

Educate your staff. With a policy in place, Flynn says, companies must train employees in digital dos and don’ts. Make sure, for example, that they know the risk of disparaging the boss on social media or of e-mailing an inappropriately racy joke to a co-worker. Once training is completed, “the likelihood that employees will post content in violation of your policy is really reduced.” 

Enforce the rules. Beyond simple observance and discipline, this may require technology such as monitoring software—a minimal expenditure compared to the cost of a lawsuit. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

How Salesforce's Innovative Productivity Solution Is Helping Teams Get More Done, Faster

Productivity

5 Ways To Stay Productive on the Road as An Entrepreneur

Productivity

6 Morning Health Hacks to Boost Productivity and Keep You Energized All Day