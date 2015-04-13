My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Interviewing

3 Questions to Ask Every Job Candidate You Interview

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Questions to Ask Every Job Candidate You Interview
Image credit: Pixabay
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: What three questions should I ask every job candidate?

A: Kevin Lust, director of the Small Business Development Center in Springfield, Ill., advises hiring managers across industries to ask these essential questions. 

1. Why should we hire you? Sure, it’s a cliché, but the question’s strength is in the follow-up. “The phrase ‘Tell me’ is a powerful one,” Lust says. “Tell me more about that. Give me some specific examples.”

2. How would you train someone to do this job? “It gives them an opportunity to share their technical expertise,” Lust says. “Even something as simple as, ‘Tell me how to be a server at a restaurant.’”

3. What did you get done at your last job? Rather than a recitation of duties, Lust explains, “you’re looking for that person who demonstrates ownership in a previous role. Somebody who understands the end result of their work and who speaks to the notion of a larger mission.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Interviewing

5 Ways to Improve Your Interviewing Skills

Interviewing

Here's How to Spotlight Skills Over Schooling in Your Next Job Interview

Interviewing

How to Be Authentic in an Interview