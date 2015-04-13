3 Questions to Ask Every Job Candidate You Interview

April 13, 2015 1 min read

Q: What three questions should I ask every job candidate?

A: Kevin Lust, director of the Small Business Development Center in Springfield, Ill., advises hiring managers across industries to ask these essential questions.

1. Why should we hire you? Sure, it’s a cliché, but the question’s strength is in the follow-up. “The phrase ‘Tell me’ is a powerful one,” Lust says. “Tell me more about that. Give me some specific examples.”

2. How would you train someone to do this job? “It gives them an opportunity to share their technical expertise,” Lust says. “Even something as simple as, ‘Tell me how to be a server at a restaurant.’”

3. What did you get done at your last job? Rather than a recitation of duties, Lust explains, “you’re looking for that person who demonstrates ownership in a previous role. Somebody who understands the end result of their work and who speaks to the notion of a larger mission.”