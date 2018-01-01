Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2015

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2015
7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard

Pros share what advice is worth taking and what advice you can ignore.

How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Franchise World

If franchises aren't stepping up their tech game, they're missing out.

It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters

Branding is one of the major pain points for entrepreneurs. On the outside it seems simple, but its core is complex.

Why Investors Are Banking on This App to Curb Childhood Obesity
Health

Why Investors Are Banking on This App to Curb Childhood Obesity

With Kurbo, kids play to lose.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
How an Old-School Handyman Used an App to Repair His Business
Driving Business - Driving Success

How an Old-School Handyman Used an App to Repair His Business

An app that tracks invoices, payments and appointments helped put this handyman ahead of the curve.
David Port Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety
Wacky Business Ideas

How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety

Skateboarders stay safe with customizable adhesive lights.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
How Levi's Became a Brand With Staying Power
Branding

How Levi's Became a Brand With Staying Power

With 162 years under its belt, the denim company knows a thing or two about great branding.
Denise Lee Yohn | 9 min read
Curbside Enthusiasm: A Look at Mobile Franchises
Franchises

Curbside Enthusiasm: A Look at Mobile Franchises

With low startup costs, rapid returns and the ability to operate independently, mobile franchises are putting anything and everything on wheels.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Why You Might Want to Start Your Business Overseas
Growth Matters

Why You Might Want to Start Your Business Overseas

Foreign programs are funding a new breed of expats.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Figure Out Your Margins
Ask Entrepreneur

How to Figure Out Your Margins

A brief explainer on how to calculate your profit margin and what it means for your business.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?
Wearable Tech

Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?

How savvy entrepreneurs can cash in on the trend for wearables.
Brittany Shoot | 4 min read
The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark
Food Businesses

The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark

This founder has turned a simple meal into Denmark's most down-to-earth hipster treat -- and he wants to bring it to New York next.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 6 min read
