Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2015
Featured Article
7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard
Pros share what advice is worth taking and what advice you can ignore.
How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Franchise World
If franchises aren't stepping up their tech game, they're missing out.
It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters
Branding is one of the major pain points for entrepreneurs. On the outside it seems simple, but its core is complex.
Related Articles
Health
Why Investors Are Banking on This App to Curb Childhood Obesity
With Kurbo, kids play to lose.
Driving Business - Driving Success
How an Old-School Handyman Used an App to Repair His Business
An app that tracks invoices, payments and appointments helped put this handyman ahead of the curve.
Wacky Business Ideas
How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety
Skateboarders stay safe with customizable adhesive lights.
Branding
How Levi's Became a Brand With Staying Power
With 162 years under its belt, the denim company knows a thing or two about great branding.
Franchises
Curbside Enthusiasm: A Look at Mobile Franchises
With low startup costs, rapid returns and the ability to operate independently, mobile franchises are putting anything and everything on wheels.
Growth Matters
Why You Might Want to Start Your Business Overseas
Foreign programs are funding a new breed of expats.
Ask Entrepreneur
How to Figure Out Your Margins
A brief explainer on how to calculate your profit margin and what it means for your business.
Wearable Tech
Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?
How savvy entrepreneurs can cash in on the trend for wearables.
Food Businesses
The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark
This founder has turned a simple meal into Denmark's most down-to-earth hipster treat -- and he wants to bring it to New York next.