Ann Handley is the Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs and the co-author of the best-selling book on content marketing, Content Rules (Wiley, 2012)

3 Signs Your Social Strategy Needs Help -- and the Solutions
Social Media Marketing

If these warnings seem familiar, you're likely not as loved online as you could be.
3 min read
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
Writing

Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
2 min read
How to Repel the Wrong Customers -- and Attract the Right Ones
Marketing

You don't want everyone to like you, just the right ones.
4 min read
5 New Strategies for the New Year
Marketing Strategies

Your marketing action checklist for 2016.
5 min read
5 Rules for Stand-Out Marketing Campaigns
Marketing

These steps helped an old company achieve record growth, and they can help your business too.
6 min read
3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy
Video Marketing

Video marketing that really resonates
5 min read
6 Secrets About the Human Brain That Will Make You a Better Marketer
Marketing Strategies

Knowing how the mind processes information and images can help you send the right message.
6 min read
5 Ways to Generate Business Through LinkedIn
Project Grow

Make sure you're taking full advantage of the professional social network.
6 min read
The Truth About Facebook and Millennials
Project Grow

Reports of Facebook's demise among teens have been greatly exaggerated. Here, some marketing lessons from the kids and the unique ways they use their favorite undead platform.
5 min read
From Meerkat to Riff: 5 New Ways to Market Your Brand
Marketing

A look at the latest tools for your marketing kit.
5 min read
6 Recent Marketing Campaigns That Were Pretty Awesome
Marketing

Learn why these campaigns worked and where their success was noticeable.
8 min read
What's Your Company's 'Voice'? Here's How to Figure It Out.
Branding

In marketing, your tone of voice can help you stand out from the crowd.
8 min read
Online Radio Killed the Video Star: 4 Tips for Creating a Stellar Podcast
Podcasts

Podcasts are seeing a resurgence
6 min read
13 Steps to Effective Emails That Don't Suck
Email

Before you hit 'send,' check this list and make sure its a letter customers will want to open.
7 min read
Content Marketing Strategies You Can Steal
Content Marketing

The best in the biz give their tips on how to be a best-in-class content marketer.
4 min read
