Ann Handley is the Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs and the co-author of the best-selling book on content marketing, Content Rules (Wiley, 2012)
Social Media Marketing
3 Signs Your Social Strategy Needs Help -- and the Solutions
If these warnings seem familiar, you're likely not as loved online as you could be.
Writing
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
Marketing
How to Repel the Wrong Customers -- and Attract the Right Ones
You don't want everyone to like you, just the right ones.
Marketing Strategies
5 New Strategies for the New Year
Your marketing action checklist for 2016.
Marketing
5 Rules for Stand-Out Marketing Campaigns
These steps helped an old company achieve record growth, and they can help your business too.
Video Marketing
3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy
Video marketing that really resonates
Marketing Strategies
6 Secrets About the Human Brain That Will Make You a Better Marketer
Knowing how the mind processes information and images can help you send the right message.
Project Grow
5 Ways to Generate Business Through LinkedIn
Make sure you're taking full advantage of the professional social network.
Project Grow
The Truth About Facebook and Millennials
Reports of Facebook's demise among teens have been greatly exaggerated. Here, some marketing lessons from the kids and the unique ways they use their favorite undead platform.
Marketing
From Meerkat to Riff: 5 New Ways to Market Your Brand
A look at the latest tools for your marketing kit.
Marketing
6 Recent Marketing Campaigns That Were Pretty Awesome
Learn why these campaigns worked and where their success was noticeable.
Branding
What's Your Company's 'Voice'? Here's How to Figure It Out.
In marketing, your tone of voice can help you stand out from the crowd.
Podcasts
Online Radio Killed the Video Star: 4 Tips for Creating a Stellar Podcast
Podcasts are seeing a resurgence
13 Steps to Effective Emails That Don't Suck
Before you hit 'send,' check this list and make sure its a letter customers will want to open.
Content Marketing
Content Marketing Strategies You Can Steal
The best in the biz give their tips on how to be a best-in-class content marketer.